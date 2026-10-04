Awqaf Dubai launches 'Heritage Village' project for welfare of senior citizens

DUBAI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowment and Minors' Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), in collaboration with the Emirates Association for Care and Welfare of Parents in Ras Al Khaimah, has launched the "Heritage Village" project.

Funded through the Al Sayah Endowment Fund, the project is specifically designed to serve more than 150 senior citizens by providing a comprehensive, community-focused hub that enhances their quality of life and preserves national identity.

The project provides a comfortable, integrated environment inspired by traditional Emirati heritage, featuring 14 heritage shops showcasing local culture and crafts, a specialized space built to host cultural, community, and entertainment events and a space blending social, health, and sports dimensions to encourage senior citizens to remain active and connected.

Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, said the project represents a practical model of how endowment yields can be channeled into sustainable community programmes. The village aims to strengthen social bonds among older adults, offer them continuous avenues for participation in public life, and bridge the cultural gap for current and future generations.