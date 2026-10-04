UAE President and Italian Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, during a phone call today.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the strategic partnership between the two countries in support of shared growth and prosperity.

His Highness and the Italian Prime Minister also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security and stability for the benefit of the region’s countries and peoples.