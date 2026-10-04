Sharjah Airport Authority launches Youth Council

SHARJAH, 4th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority has launched its Youth Council, a dedicated platform that harnesses the energy and talent of its young employees, gives them a voice in shaping the workplace, and supports the Authority's objectives and strategy through fresh ideas and initiatives.

The launch coincides with UAE Civil Aviation Day, an occasion that celebrates the sector's role in connecting the UAE with the world and highlights the contribution of young people in driving its continued development.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “The launch of the Youth Council coincides with UAE Civil Aviation Day, an occasion that reflects our pride in the nation's achievements and the sector's role in strengthening global connections and supporting travel, tourism, and trade. It also reaffirms the role of our young employees in our development journey, through a platform that enables them to share their ideas and translate them into initiatives that support our strategic objectives, within a work environment that encourages creativity and excellence.”

The Council represents young employees and communicates their aspirations and proposals. It develops and implements initiatives and programmes, presents ideas that support improvement and innovation, and strengthens organisational and community engagement.

The Council will also represent the Authority at local, regional, and international youth forums and events, organise youth workshops and programmes within the Authority, and build partnerships with relevant councils and organisations.