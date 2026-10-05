UAE becomes member of OIC States Broadcasting Union’s Executive Council

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Assembly of the OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) has selected the United Arab Emirates as a member of the Union’s Executive Council for its new term, reflecting the UAE’s prominent stature in the media sector and its role in supporting cooperation among media institutions and strengthening the regional and international presence of Arab and Islamic media.

The decision was made during the OIC States Broadcasting Union’s General Assembly meeting, which was held remotely.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority (NMA), said the UAE’s selection reflects recognition of its experience in developing the media sector and the leadership’s commitment to building an advanced media sector that invests in people, knowledge and modern technologies while contributing to dialogue and understanding among peoples.

“We are proud of the UAE’s selection as a member of the Union’s Executive Council and look forward to working with member states to turn this cooperation into practical opportunities to exchange expertise, develop content and enhance the skills of media professionals. We are committed to leveraging our expertise and partnerships to support professional and responsible media that reflects our societies and cultures while strengthening their international presence and influence,” Al Shehhi said.

He added, “We believe that strengthening partnerships with regional and international organisations helps shape priorities for joint media cooperation and build institutions capable of keeping pace with technological and professional developments. Through these partnerships, we aim to strengthen the global presence and influence of our media, highlight our peoples’ cultures and issues, and reinforce the role of media as a partner in development and a driver of dialogue and international understanding.”