TRENDS Research & Advisory participates in Ai Everything 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, a TRENDS Group company, will participate in Ai Everything 2026, which begins tomorrow and runs until 7th October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The participation is part of TRENDS’ active presence at specialised technology and innovation events and highlights how scientific research and knowledge help keep pace with rapid digital transformation.

At the exhibition accompanying the summit, TRENDS will present an innovative knowledge pavilion, combining research content with interactive, AI-powered experiences.

Rawdha Al-Marzooqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS, said the participation reflects TRENDS' commitment to presenting knowledge through innovative approaches aligned with the digital revolution. She explained that the pavilion goes beyond showcasing publications in print and digital formats, offering an interactive experience that uses AI tools to introduce visitors to TRENDS’ research content and provide access in more innovative ways, reflecting the Group’s efforts to reach a wider audience.

Al-Marzooqi added that specialised exhibitions provide a key platform for direct engagement with researchers and those interested in knowledge and technology, as well as for exchanging ideas on the future of publishing and scientific research amid rapid developments across the region and the world.

Hazza Al Hammadi, Director of the Exhibitions Department at TRENDS, noted that the participation reflects the Group’s commitment to enabling visitors to engage directly with its latest research and academic publications through smart technologies.