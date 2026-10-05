Abdullah bin Zayed, Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed underscore teachers’ pivotal role in shaping future

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, has highlighted teachers’ enduring impact across generations and their pivotal role in instilling the value of knowledge and learning.

Marking World Teachers’ Day, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said, “Teachers have played an enduring role in the UAE’s journey, leaving an impact that carries from one generation to the next and instilling the value of knowledge and learning. On World Teachers’ Day, we renew our appreciation for every teacher whose dedication has contributed to preparing generations who carry forward our nation’s ambitions and shape its future.”

For her part, H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said, “Education is a cornerstone of human development, enabling every student to discover their strengths, realise their potential, and grow into confident, capable, and active contributors to society. Teachers play a transformative role in this journey, nurturing not only knowledge and skills, but also character, values, curiosity, resilience, and a sense of responsibility towards others.”

“On World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate the lasting impact of teachers in shaping generations who are grounded in their identity, equipped to navigate a changing world, and inspired to contribute to their communities, and to the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE,” H.H. Sheikha Mariam concluded.