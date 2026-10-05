Ajman Arbitration Centre highlights arbitrator, expert registration criteria at legal seminar

AJMAN, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A legal seminar organised by the Ajman Arbitration Centre, affiliated with Ajman Chamber, discussed updates to the “Regulation on the Registration of Arbitrators and Experts at the Ajman Arbitration Centre for the Year 2026” and the criteria and requirements for registering arbitrators and experts.

Organised in cooperation with the Higher Institute for Legal Training and the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals, the seminar sought to enhance knowledge of arbitration practices and support the development of specialised legal competencies.

Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Arbitration Centre, attended the seminar via video conference, alongside specialists in the legal and arbitration fields and experts from relevant professional disciplines.

Al Matrooshi highlighted the importance of the seminar amid the growing role of arbitration as an effective means of resolving commercial disputes swiftly and flexibly, stressing the need for competent, experienced and specialised arbitrators and experts who meet clear and objective standards in line with developments in the economic sector and the needs of the business community.

He explained that registration as an arbitrator at the Ajman Arbitration Centre is open to experienced professionals in commercial, financial, engineering, accounting, legal and other technical and professional fields.

Al Matrooshi said, “Updating the Regulation and clarifying the mechanisms for its application represents a significant step in developing the arbitration system in the Emirate of Ajman, and providing a specialised base of competent and experienced arbitrators and experts. This enhances confidence in dispute resolution procedures, supports the provision of a more stable and transparent business environment, and boosts the Emirate's attractiveness for investment and business.”

The seminar covered the Regulation on the Registration of Arbitrators and Experts, including the frameworks and procedures governing registration, the criteria for classifying and selecting arbitrators and experts, and mechanisms for renewing registration.

Participants exchanged knowledge and expertise and raised questions about registration, classification and renewal procedures, helping clarify the provisions of the Regulation and its implementation mechanisms and enhance the readiness of arbitrators and experts to meet its requirements.