81 horses to compete in fifth EAHGC leg in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth leg of the 2026 Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) will get underway tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Centre in Shanghai, China, with 81 horses representing around 35 owners.

The event is part of the EAHGC’s international series organised by the UAE to support the purebred Arabian horse sector, reinforce its status as an authentic part of Emirati heritage and the UAE’s national identity.

The EAHGC series is held under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee. Its third edition features several legs across different continents, promoting Arabian horses globally, expanding opportunities for owners and breeders to participate internationally, and reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to developing the sector in line with the highest international standards.

The Cup embodies the UAE’s vision of preserving purebred Arabian horses and safeguarding their global standing by providing a specialised international platform that offers owners and breeders worldwide greater opportunities to participate and compete. It also contributes to enhancing the quality of services provided to Arabian horses and promoting best practices in their care and breeding, supporting the sustainability of this authentic heritage and strengthening its global presence.

The China leg holds particular significance as it is being held as part of the 2026 Shanghai International Horse Culture Carnival, which combines sporting competitions with public activities. Alongside the EAHGC, the carnival features four major international equestrian events covering show jumping, dressage, young riders’ competitions and polo, in addition to the Shanghai International Horse Exhibition and an educational exhibition on horse culture.

The two-day competition will feature classes for colts and fillies of various age groups, as well as mares and stallions, culminating in championship finals across the participating categories, with a large turnout of owners, breeders and Arabian horse enthusiasts from across China.

The Shanghai leg marks another stage in the global expansion of the EAHGC, supporting owners and breeders, broadening participation in Arabian horse beauty competitions and strengthening Arabian horses’ presence in markets and communities around the world.

China’s hosting of the leg also reflects the depth of cooperation between the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Chinese Arabian Horse Association under a memorandum of understanding signed between them to enhance cooperation, exchange expertise and advance care services for purebred Arabian horses and their breeders in line with international best practices and standards.