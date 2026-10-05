CBUAE to organise second Climate Forum in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), the CBUAE will organise its second Climate Forum on 8th October 2026 in Abu Dhabi. The Forum will bring together representatives from central banks, regulatory authorities and financial institutions to enhance the financial sector’s resilience and capacity to address climate-related risks, and support the transition to a sustainable economy.

The Forum serves as a leading platform for strengthening cooperation and sharing expertise in sustainable finance, and exploring ways to develop regulatory frameworks and banking practices that enhance financial institutions’ readiness to manage climate risks and support efforts towards the transition to net zero.

The second edition of the Forum will address the strategic implications of climate change, transition plans across economic sectors and ways to finance them, and the role of public-private partnerships in supporting these efforts.

The Forum will also examine sustainable finance priorities, the importance of climate data in informing financial and regulatory decisions, and the implications of climate-related risks for monetary policy and banking supervision.

The CBUAE will also organise its inaugural Climate Research Seminar on 9th October 2026, in collaboration with the Centre for Economic Transition Expertise at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The Seminar will review the latest research on climate, sustainable investment and monetary policy to support the development of financial and banking policies and strengthen the use of research in addressing climate challenges.

The two events form part of the CBUAE’s efforts to support the UAE’s climate agenda, embed sustainability principles in the financial sector, and strengthen the sector’s contribution to achieving the country’s net-zero targets.