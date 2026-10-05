'Nawat Al Qura' accelerator launched to promote entrepreneurship, investment in Emirates Villages

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Emirates Council for Balanced Development (ECBD) have announced the opening of registration for “Nawat Al Qura”, a mobile accelerator supporting UAE nationals with business ideas and small enterprises in Emirates Villages.

Through a practical programme, the accelerator helps participants develop their business models, test their products and services in the market, reach customers, and prepare growth plans.

The accelerator’s first cycle will take place in Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah, running for 24 weeks and supporting 12 projects, with further cycles planned across additional Emirates Villages in subsequent phases. Registration is open to UAE nationals aged 18 and above, either individually or in teams of two.

Implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in partnership with ECBD, “Nawat Al Qura” forms part of efforts to implement the National Strategy for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises in Emirates Villages, promoting sustainable economic development and fostering a business environment that supports the growth of local enterprises.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said, “Empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and strengthening their ability to develop and grow their businesses is a key pillar of economic diversification and the creation of new opportunities to contribute to the country’s development. This aligns with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to build a society that is among the most prosperous globally. We remain committed to advancing Emirati entrepreneurship, extending these opportunities across all emirates, and harnessing the diverse strengths and resources of our local communities to open broader avenues for national enterprises to grow and access domestic and international markets.”

He added, “‘Nawat Al Qura’ represents a new step in supporting entrepreneurs and local business owners across the country, including its villages, in partnership with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development. Through a mobile accelerator that reaches these communities, the initiative helps aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners test their products and services in the market, understand customer needs, and develop their businesses in line with available opportunities.”

Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, said, “‘Nawat Al Qura’ reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to empower Emiratis and strengthen their active participation in economic development by providing the opportunities and tools they need to turn their ideas into sustainable businesses that contribute to diversifying local economic activity.”

He added, “In partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, we are providing practical support to entrepreneurs and local business owners in Emirates Villages, connecting them with markets and growth opportunities, and harnessing each village’s distinctive strengths to build sustainable enterprises with economic and community impact.”

Participants in “Nawat Al Qura” will receive mentoring and practical training in business fundamentals, finance, marketing, sales, and growth. They will also receive support in testing products, pricing, and sales channels, alongside opportunities to connect with experts, suppliers, partners, and potential customers. The support pathway will be tailored to each project’s stage and needs.

The initiative will deliver a range of practical activities to test ideas and businesses in the market, including customer interviews, pricing tests, trial sales, and supplier assessments. These activities will help participants understand market needs and refine their products and business plans based on the findings.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and ECBD encouraged those interested in participating to review the eligibility requirements for “Nawat Al Qura” and register by 30th October 2026 at www.nwat.ae.