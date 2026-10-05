Hamdan bin Zayed receives teachers, citizens at Majlis Zayed City

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received teachers and citizens at Majlis Zayed City in Al Dhafra Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reaffirmed the role of education in developing people and praised the dedication of educators, highlighting the leadership’s support and empowerment of teachers in preparing future generations. Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that teachers are key partners in nation building and that advancing education is an investment in the UAE’s future.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan listened to the views and needs of teachers, citizens and residents, and emphasised the importance of direct engagement in supporting comprehensive development and enhancing quality of life.