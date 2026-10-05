'Ministry of Community Empowerment', 'Competitiveness and Statistics Centre' launch Social Cohesion Index Survey

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment (MOCE), in partnership with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) and in coordination with local statistical centres, has launched the “Social Cohesion Index Survey” across the UAE.

The survey aims to measure the level of social cohesion and monitor the factors influencing it, while providing accurate national data and indicators that provide a clearer understanding of the realities and needs of society. It will also support the development of policies, programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening social cohesion, quality of life and social stability.

The survey covers diverse segments of society, including citizens and residents across all emirates, as well as members of households and labour accommodation communities. This comprehensive coverage will contribute to developing a nationwide picture of social cohesion and establishing a reliable knowledge base to support decision-makers in developing policies and initiatives that are more responsive to the needs and evolving dynamics of society.

Reflecting the UAE leadership’s commitment to enhancing quality of life, strengthening social stability and fostering a cohesive society, the survey assumes particular significance as it coincides with the “Year of Family 2026,” designated by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reinforce the importance of the family and raise awareness of the value of strong social ties, cooperation, communication and harmony.

Against this backdrop, the survey provides a data-driven assessment of the state of social cohesion, supporting national efforts to build a more cohesive and stable society and enhance the quality of life of its members.

One of the survey’s key outputs is the calculation of the Social Cohesion Index at the UAE level. The survey examines a range of dimensions and factors associated with social cohesion, including trust, solidarity, belonging, values, social ties, justice and equality. It also addresses respect, cooperation and tolerance, shared values, and social networks and relationships. This comprehensive approach will provide a deeper understanding of the factors that contribute to strengthening connections among members of society.

Abeer Al Hosani, Assistant Undersecretary for the Community Participation Sector at the Ministry of Community Empowerment, said, “The Social Cohesion Index Survey reflects the UAE’s efforts and vision to build a cohesive and interconnected society that embraces change with confidence and stability.”

She added, “At the Ministry of Community Empowerment, our responsibility for this index is rooted in better understanding the factors that strengthen the social bonds, while gaining a deeper insight into the realities of families and individuals, and the ways in which they connect and interact.”. This makes the index an effective tool for guiding community-focused efforts towards what people need today and what they will need in the future.”

Al Hosani further said, “At its core, the survey provides an opportunity for members of society to make their voices heard. Through their participation, we can develop a more comprehensive understanding of the realities of society and translate this knowledge into policies, programmes and initiatives that are more closely aligned with its needs and aspirations. Every contribution strengthens our ability to build a society characterised by greater trust, cooperation, belonging and shared responsibility, where human and social bonds remain a source of strength, stability and sustainability”.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said, “The Social Cohesion Index Survey is one of the key national surveys conducted by the Centre in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Empowerment and local statistical centres. It provides an integrated statistical tool for monitoring social transformations and providing reliable indicators that support decision-making and the development of national policies and programmes.”

She added, “The significance of the survey lies in its comprehensive scope and coverage of diverse segments of society across all emirates, as well as its measurement of a range of dimensions related to solidarity, belonging and social cohesion. This strengthens the national knowledge base and supports the development of initiatives that are more responsive to current and future community priorities.”

She stressed that the survey reflects the integrated approach underpinning the national statistical system through cooperation between federal entities and local statistical centres. This collaboration enhances the quality and inclusiveness of official statistics, reinforces their role in supporting planning and decision-making, and contributes to achieving the UAE’s social and development priorities.

The MOCE and the FCSC called on members of the community who have been selected to participate in the survey to cooperate with field researchers and actively complete the questionnaire. They stressed that every individual’s participation contributes to building a more accurate and comprehensive picture of the realities and needs of society and enhances the quality of the findings that will inform future policies and initiatives.

The two entities confirmed that data collected for the purposes of the survey will be handled in accordance with approved data protection and confidentiality standards and will be used for statistical purposes. This approach safeguards participants’ privacy and ensures the responsible use of the information provided.

The survey is being conducted in the field through face-to-face interviews with selected individuals in households, residential premises and labour accommodation facilities. Field researchers complete the questionnaire electronically in accordance with the approved survey methodology.