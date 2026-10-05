UAE, World Bank Group launch capacity-building programme to enhance government efficiencyin Benin, Djibouti, Rwanda

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Government, in collaboration with the World Bank Group, launched the first cohort of the “Government Experience Exchange Programme for Zero Government Bureaucracy”, aimed at building government capabilities in a number of African countries, including the Republic of Benin, the Republic of Djibouti and the Republic of Rwanda.

The programme introduces participating countries to the UAE’s experience in government modernisation and development, enabling them to translate these experiences into practical initiatives that help provide seamless procedures and enhance government service excellence.

The programme comes as part of the partnership between the UAE Government and the World Bank Group, which seeks to boost cooperation to empower governments in public administration, enhance government efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens and complexities facing people, businesses and government employees by sharing experiences and methodologies in the field of government modernisation.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the UAE leadership has established an advanced government approach that places people at the heart of government work and makes improving their lives the ultimate goal of government development. This approach reflects the wise leadership’s vision to build a government that anticipates society’s needs, promotes wellbeing, enhances service quality, accelerates delivery, and transforms challenges into opportunities for development and innovation.

“The partnership between the UAE Government and the World Bank Group reflects this approach and provides a strategic platform for sharing experiences with partner governments, building national capabilities and empowering government teams to lead change. Through this partnership, we are committed to working alongside national teams to translate experiences into practical, implementable initiatives supported by measurable KPIs and clear roadmaps. This promotes governments’ ability to sustain development and achieve tangible, lasting impact on the wellbeing of their communities, transforming experience exchange into a genuine partnership to shape the future rather than simply transferring an experience from one country to another,” Al Gergawi added.

Ousmane Dione, the World Bank Group Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) region, stated that, “This visit reflects our joint commitment to transfer the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy program to our partners in Africa. Through this knowledge exchange, we are jointly helping governments simplify procedures, improve service delivery, and place people and businesses at the center of public administration which is essential to create more jobs, and to deliver tangible results.”

The first cohort of the programme brought together ministers and senior government officials from Benin and Djibouti, representing various sectors, including: digital transformation and innovation, economy and finance, budget and public service, development financing, urban affairs, health and government information systems. They gathered to support the exchange of experiences in government development and the delivery of seamless procedures and services.

The delegation from the Republic of Benin included Mahuna Akplogan, Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation; Irina Gbaguidi, Advisor to the President, Presidency of the Republic; Arcadius Tchokpodo, Director at the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Innovation; and Anzir Adimi Junior, Head of E-Services and Platforms at the National Agency for Information Systems and Digital Technology.

The delegation from the Republic of Djibouti included Abdulkerim Hassen, Secretary-General, Ministry of Urban Affairs; Mohamed Ali Mohamed, Secretary-General, Ministry of Health; Abdallah Ibrahim Omar, Secretary-General, Ministry Delegate in Charge of Digital Economy and Innovation; and Moustapha Mohamed Ismail, Director-General, National Agency for State Information Systems (ANSIE).

The delegation from the Republic of Rwanda included Eraste RURANGWA, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of ICT and Innovation; and Innocent ASIIMWE, Chief Operations and Strategy Officer, Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA).

The programme featured 15 meetings, sessions, workshops and engagements with UAE experts, providing participants with insights into the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy experience. It facilitated sharing experiences in delivering seamless government services and processes, explored community engagement methodologies in service development, reviewed practices related to financial efficiency and government performance improvement, and enabled the exchange of international best practices.

The sessions, workshops and meetings focused on supporting each country to identify a priority reform challenge, develop a 90-day national action plan, identify stakeholders responsible for implementation, and establish KPIs and follow-up milestones.

The programme further included a virtual experience-exchange session with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, enabling participating delegations to explore another country’s practical experience in implementing Zero Government Bureaucracy initiatives and learn about key lessons, challenges and implementation mechanisms.

The Government Experience Exchange Office shares the UAE’s experiences and methodologies in Zero Government Bureaucracy and government service development, coordinates the participation of UAE entities and experts, organises sessions and visits, supports national teams in selecting priority challenges and developing action plans, and provides strategic advice throughout the implementation and follow-up phases.

The World Bank Group is responsible for coordinating with beneficiary countries, providing access to international best practices, specialists and task team leaders, and aligning the programme with each country’s national priorities. It also supports regional follow-up and the exchange of best practices, connects country teams with relevant technical know-how, and contributes to the development of implementation plans and measurement of outcomes.

Each participating country formed a national taskforce, identified priority government challenges, and provided the data and information required to assess the current situation. The national teams were responsible for developing action plans, identifying entities and officials responsible for implementation, adopting performance indicators and timelines, and following up on the implementation of reform in coordination with the UAE Government Experience Exchange Office and the World Bank Group.

In April 2026, the UAE Government launched a partnership with the World Bank Group in Washington, DC, aimed at promoting cooperation to empower governments in public administration and enhance government excellence. The partnership focuses on exchanging global best practices and methodologies in simplifying procedures and achieving Zero Government Bureaucracy; building institutional capabilities in priority countries; supporting public-sector digitalisation; developing enabling regulatory frameworks; and establishing performance-based governance frameworks. It also leverages international platforms to support the exchange of experiences, while engaging governments, communities and the private sector in reform efforts.