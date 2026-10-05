Dubai Future Foundation launches Agentic AI for Government Services Accelerator

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) today announced the launch of “Agentic AI for Government Services Accelerator” under Dubai Future Accelerators (DFA). The programme will support Dubai Government entities in rapidly prototyping and deploying government services powered by agentic AI, in line with the UAE’s ambition to deliver the world’s most advanced government services for the AI era.

Organised by Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), an initiative overseen by DFF, in collaboration with Digital Dubai and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC), the Accelerator will enable government entities to develop agentic AI-powered services within significantly shorter timeframes while maintaining the highest standards of quality and digital compliance. The programme is designed to simplify customer journeys, improve people’s lives and strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s most future-ready cities.

In its first phase, the Accelerator will bring together 33 Dubai Government entities and assess more than 300 public-facing use cases to identify those with the greatest potential for further development using agentic AI, with a focus on enhancing effectiveness and reach.

Participating entities will work with technology companies certified under the Dubai AI Seal, an initiative launched by DCAI to accelerate the growth of Dubai’s AI sector by recognising trusted AI companies.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, affirmed that the continuous development of government services in Dubai is guided by the leadership’s vision and directives to continually enhance people’s experiences and reinforce a government model that anticipates the future and keeps pace with rapidly evolving societal needs and technological advancements.

He said, “Excellence in government services goes beyond meeting customers’ current needs. It requires understanding how their lives are changing, anticipating what they will need next, and designing services around those needs. The Agentic AI for Government Services Accelerator represents an important step in this direction, harnessing data and artificial intelligence to move from responding to customers’ needs to anticipating them, and to create experiences that are smarter, more seamless and more personalised.”

He added, “We value our partnership with the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, as well as the participation of government entities and technology companies in this initiative. Initiatives of this kind depend on collaboration and shared responsibility. The future of digital government cannot be shaped by any single entity; it requires an integrated ecosystem that brings together expertise, data and capabilities around a common goal.”

He continued, “At Digital Dubai, we are enabling this ecosystem through integrated digital infrastructure, trusted data and governance frameworks that support the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence. Through this partnership, we look forward to transforming promising ideas and use cases into scalable, deployable solutions, sustaining Dubai’s leadership and enabling a new generation of government services that keep pace with the future and stay ahead of evolving requirements.”

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said the launch of the Agentic AI for Government Services Accelerator aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, to position Dubai as the world’s leading city in the adoption of agentic AI across government services, while continuing to raise service standards for Dubai’s community and across all sectors.

Belhoul said, “Artificial intelligence has opened new horizons for governments to imagine the future, design next-generation solutions and services, and bring them to life. Government entities can now significantly shorten traditional development cycles and processes, enabling them to enhance the quality and effectiveness of their services within much shorter timeframes.”

He added, “Agentic AI will strengthen the future readiness of government entities and enhance their ability to anticipate the services people will need. Dubai has all the foundations required to lead this transformation, including an agile regulatory ecosystem and advanced infrastructure that enable government entities to rapidly advance the quality of their services.”

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, CEO of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, said, “Artificial intelligence is reshaping how government services are designed and delivered. Our role at the Dubai Electronic Security Centre is to ensure this transformation is built on strong foundations of security, governance and trust from day one. Cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought in the adoption of AI. It must be embedded at every stage, from planning and design to operation and monitoring. Through our regulatory frameworks, including the Information Security Regulation in Dubai and the AI Security Policy, we provide government entities with the frameworks and guidance they need to adopt agentic AI autonomously and responsibly, without compromising compliance, data protection or digital resilience.”

The Agentic AI for Government Services Accelerator adopts the operating model of Dubai Future Accelerators, with a focus on speed and precision in the design, development and deployment of government services. The programme will support participating government teams in developing advanced solutions that keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI while meeting users’ expectations.

The Accelerator will harness AI capabilities to identify tasks, analyse diverse datasets, model scenarios at unprecedented speed, and develop and test intelligent solutions before rapidly moving them into implementation to serve customers.