UAE, Moldova explore new opportunities to deepen economic, investment partnership

Thani Al Zeyoudi: UAE-Moldova Economic Partnership Offers Promising Opportunities for Private Sector Growth and High-Value Partnerships





ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met with Corina Calugaru, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the UAE and Moldova in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting, held on Friday in Abu Dhabi, explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in trade and investment, artificial intelligence, digital government, renewable energy and education, as well as ways to encourage UAE companies and investors to explore investment opportunities in Moldova.

The two sides also discussed enhancing air connectivity between the UAE and Moldova to support tourism, business and investment, and also emphasized the importance of continued coordination between relevant entities in both countries to capitalize on available opportunities and translate them into practical projects and initiatives that serve shared interests.

Al Zeyoudi said that there are promising opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, digital government, renewable energy and other future-focused sectors, enabling the private sectors in both countries to explore new opportunities and build high-value partnerships. He also underlined the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries’ business communities and turn available opportunities into tangible projects and initiatives.

He added that enhanced air connectivity, institutional cooperation and the exchange of expertise are key to supporting the flow of people, business, and investment and strengthening ties between the UAE and Moldova.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, with the aim of strengthening cooperation, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge in diplomatic training, supporting capacity development and strengthening institutional cooperation between the two sides.