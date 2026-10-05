UAE authorities foil14 attempts to smuggle more than 300 kilograms of narcotics through transit areas at UAE airports

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Joint efforts between the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, represented by the General Directorate of Port Security, have resulted in the foiling of 14 attempts to smuggle narcotic substances through transit areas at airports across the UAE. The seizures involved more than 300 kilograms of narcotics in less than two months, reflecting the strength and integration of the national security framework, the effectiveness of international intelligence cooperation, the efficiency of field inspection operations, and the sophistication of data analytics capabilities.

A joint report on anti-narcotics efforts, issued by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and UAE Customs, stated that the integration of efforts among the relevant national authorities, coupled with advance international coordination with intelligence agencies, was a key factor in the success of these operations. The operations led to the apprehension of a number of smugglers of various European and Asian nationalities. Intelligence on suspicious consignments and travel routes was exchanged prior to their arrival at UAE airports, with the consignments tracked in advance of entering the country. This coordinated approach enabled the authorities to act proactively and place the consignments under surveillance from their points of origin

UAE Customs affirmed that the UAE, through its security authorities, deploys the latest technical detection systems and smart screening technologies capable of identifying suspicious substances concealed within baggage and transit consignments with a high degree of accuracy and speed, without the need, in many cases, for manual opening. These systems, which utilise advanced sensing technologies, have contributed to reducing inspection times and increasing detection rates for smuggling attempts involving sophisticated concealment methods within airport transit areas.

The authority added that the high level of cooperation between the competent authorities at both national and international levels has supported the analysis of flight routes, transit consignments, points of origin, and final destinations. It has also enhanced the authorities’ ability to detect suspicious cases at an early stage and take proactive measures before they reach the UAE, placing them under continuous monitoring and targeted scrutiny. This enables specialist teams at ports of entry to prepare in advance and implement the appropriate measures immediately upon the arrival of identified flights and consignments.

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency stated that the UAE relies on advanced data analytics capabilities to identify unusual patterns in the movement of consignments and transit routes through the processing of large volumes of data relating to flights, passengers, and transit shipments. This analytical capability has enabled the competent authorities to identify consignments assessed as having a high likelihood of involvement in smuggling activity and to focus inspection resources on the highest-risk targets. This reflects the UAE’s ability, through its relevant authorities, to combat cross-border crime and thwart attempts to exploit transit points for narcotics smuggling by drawing on an integrated system that combines the field expertise of inspection teams at ports of entry, advanced technological tools and data analytics, and international intelligence cooperation aimed at anticipating and disrupting the criminal plans of smuggling networks. These efforts form part of an integrated national strategy to keep pace with evolving smuggling methods, safeguard the UAE against being used as a transit route for narcotics trafficking, and contribute to protecting communities from the scourge of drugs.