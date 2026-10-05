UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty races to second place at Coppa Agostoni

ROME, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- American rider Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished second at the Coppa Agostoni in Italy on Sunday, in just his second race since becoming road world champion and while wearing the rainbow jersey.

The race saw strong competition among an elite group of riders, with McNulty and a handful of other leading contenders breaking away from the peloton around 93 kilometres from the finish. The American remained firmly in the leading group with 80 kilometres to go.

Paul Lapeira of Decathlon CMA CGM claimed victory in 3:51:44, with McNulty finishing second on the same time and Andrea Raccagni Noviero of Soudal Quick-Step taking third, also on the same time.