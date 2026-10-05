Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi ranks first in UAE across five specialties in Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialised Hospitals 2027

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been recognized in Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2027 rankings, placing first in the UAE across five specialties, cementing its position among leading hospitals globally.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi ranked No. 1 in the UAE across five specialties – Cardiac Surgery, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology, and Pulmonology. Produced by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, the rankings recognize leading hospitals across 13 medical fields and provide an international benchmark for specialized care. The result follows Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s inclusion in Newsweek’s Best Specialized Hospitals Middle East 2026 rankings.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Being recognized among the world’s best specialized hospitals for the first time is an important milestone and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional care across Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the wider region. Recognition across five specialties is a testament to the depth of our clinical expertise and the strength of our teams in delivering complex care at the highest standards.”

The hospital also features in the global Oncology specialized rankings, reflecting the continued development of the comprehensive cancer care offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Fatima bint Mubarak Center. Overall, 15 hospitals from the UAE appear in the 2027 global specialized rankings, signaling the country’s growing clinical capability and international presence.

The latest adds to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s record of independently validated clinical excellence. Its clinical capabilities are further recognized through four Department of Health – Abu Dhabi Centers of Excellence for adult cardiac surgery, stroke, adult multi-organ transplantation, and breast cancer.

Other international distinctions include the Joint Commission International Gold Seal of Approval, American College of Cardiology International Center of Excellence designation, and the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus award.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen access to advanced, complex care in the UAE through multidisciplinary clinical practice, research, education, and innovation. This system-wide approach supports better patient outcomes, develops local expertise, and contributes to Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global healthcare hub.