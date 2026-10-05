WGEO Chairman receives Georgetown University delegation

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) and MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received a delegation of around 45 students, faculty and staff from Georgetown University at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s headquarters.

The visit was organised under WGEO’s Youth and Academia Platform to strengthen knowledge exchange between academia and leading organisations advancing the green economy.

The delegation was led by Prashant Malaviya, Vice Dean of Programs at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, Prof. Raj M. Desi, Professor of International Development Co-Director, Master of International Business & Policy at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Also present were Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO and Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of the Innovation and Future Division at DEWA; Abdulrahim Sultan, Director-General of WGEO; and Dr Aaesha Alnuaimi, Vice-President of Sustainability and Innovation Centre at DEWA and Co-Chair of Youth and Academia platform of WGEO.

Al Tayer highlighted WGEO’s role in supporting the global transition towards a green economy by fostering international cooperation, knowledge exchange and partnerships across governments, the private sector, academia and youth. He emphasised the importance of strengthening engagement with academic institutions and developing the capabilities of young leaders to contribute to sustainable development and the green economy.

Al Tayer also shared insights into Dubai and DEWA’s journey in clean and renewable energy, highlighting the expansion of solar power and the important role of energy storage in ensuring the reliability and continuity of electricity supply. He explained DEWA’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency, including the utilisation of waste heat from electricity and water production to maximise resource efficiency.

Al Tayer also outlined DEWA’s approach to engaging the private sector in major energy projects, particularly through the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. He highlighted the policy and regulatory frameworks that have supported this approach and the importance of creating an investment environment that attracts and safeguards foreign investment. He also discussed DEWA’s achievements in enhancing the efficiency of electricity and water production.

The delegation toured the exhibition at Al Shera’a, where they explored the evolution of Dubai’s electricity and water sector and DEWA’s role in supporting the Emirate’s development. The tour provided an overview of the complete electricity and water value chain, from production to transmission and distribution, as well as DEWA’s efforts to enhance efficiency, reliability and sustainability across its operations.

The delegation also learned about DEWA’s major clean and renewable energy projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and the Hatta Hydroelectric Power Plant, as well as its broader efforts to diversify the energy mix and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable energy future. The tour highlighted DEWA’s digital transformation journey and its adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies across its operations and services.

The delegation was also introduced to DEWA’s achievements in green buildings, particularly Al Shera’a, DEWA’s headquarters, the world’s tallest, largest and smartest net-positive government building.

The delegation learned about its innovative design and sustainability features, demonstrating the integration of clean energy, energy efficiency, smart technologies and sustainable building practices.

The visit reflects WGEO’s efforts to strengthen collaboration with leading academic institutions and provide students and professionals with practical insights into sustainability, clean energy, innovation and the transition towards a green economy. Through its Youth and Academia Platform, WGEO brings together academic institutions, young leaders, decision-makers and practitioners to promote knowledge exchange, capacity building and international collaboration.

The visit formed part of the Dubai module of Georgetown University’s Master of Arts in International Business and Policy (MA-IBP) programme, held from 21 to 25 September 2026. It offered participants a practical perspective on how Dubai has translated policy and strategic objectives into major infrastructure, clean energy and sustainability projects, while supporting the knowledge exchange and academic engagement objectives of WGEO’s Youth and Academia Platform.