ADNOC signs agreement with Gulf Group to supply up to 2 million tonnes of LNG to Thailand

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC today announced the signing of a multi-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Gulf Group, Thailand’s leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Asia.

The agreement was enabled by ADNOC's LNG marketing and trading platform, reinforcing the delivery of its integrated global gas growth strategy. Under the agreement, ADNOC Trading will deliver approximately 2 million tonnes of LNG to Gulf Group over a multi-year term, starting in 2027.

Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Downstream Industry, Marketing & Trading, said: "This agreement builds on our first LNG supply agreement with Gulf Group and reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to ensuring reliable energy supplies to Thailand and our Asian customers. It marks another milestone in ADNOC’s global LNG marketing and trading platform, enhancing the scale, flexibility and optionality of our LNG solutions to meet growing global demand."

Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Development Public Company Limited, said: "This agreement builds on the relationship we have established with ADNOC since 2025 and reflects our strategy: a diversified, resilient LNG portfolio anchored by our trading business. By securing midstream infrastructure, shipping capacity and relationships with leading suppliers, we are strengthening every link of our value chain. It gives Gulf Group the flexibility and scale to meet growing energy demand while supporting the region's energy transition.

ADNOC launched its global LNG marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026, bringing its LNG marketing and trading capabilities together in a single integrated commercial platform. Designed to enhance flexibility and shipping optionality, it strengthens customer access globally and builds on ADNOC's five-decade track record as a trusted LNG supplier.

Targeting 47 mtpa of marketable LNG beyond 2030, the platform will rank among the leading global LNG players, scaling up ADNOC's capacity to optimize a growing and diverse LNG portfolio. ADNOC Trading remains the counterparty for LNG trading activities, connecting the portfolio with customers across key international markets.

ADNOC Trading has built a significant third-party LNG portfolio within four years and is ranked among the top global LNG financial traders, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva.

The SPA extends a partnership between ADNOC and Gulf Group established through their first LNG supply agreement signed in 2025 and builds on ADNOC Trading's direct LNG deliveries to Asia.