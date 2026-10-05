Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates IBPG Business Conclave 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India are founded on a long history of trust, mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.

He noted that generations of the Indian community have played a vital role in the UAE’s development journey and that their contributions have become an integral part of the nation’s success story, earning the highest appreciation and respect.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the IBPG Business Conclave 2026, organised by the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG), Abu Dhabi, in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Legacy | Leadership | Leap.”

The event was attended by Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, along with senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from the UAE and India.

The Conclave was conceived as a platform to celebrate the historical foundations of UAE–India relations, highlight the leadership that continues to strengthen them, and explore the ideas, opportunities and next generation of leaders who will help shape their future.

Sheikh Nahyan began his address by expressing his pleasure at participating in the Conclave. He congratulated the Indian Business and Professional Group on organising the event and commended its service to the community with energy, dedication and care for more than 30 years.

He said the Group had brought together Indian business leaders and professionals in the UAE and played a vital role in supporting the excellent relations between India and the United Arab Emirates. He emphasised that these relations are founded on far more than major economic interests, reflecting a long history of trust, mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.

He added that the friendship between the two countries is genuine and that their success has benefited their peoples while contributing to regional progress and stability.

He added that the presence of Dr. Deepak Mittal at the Conclave reflected the warmth with which the governments and peoples of both countries regard their bilateral relationship.

He announced that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence would recognise this special relationship by designating the Republic of India as the State Guest of Honour at the National Festival of Tolerance next month.

He described the members of the Indian Business and Professional Group as genuine models of tolerance and expressed his anticipation of their contributions to the Festival in celebration of tolerance and coexistence in the United Arab Emirates.

Addressing the Legacy pillar, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that the theme “Legacy | Leadership | Leap” aptly reflects the history of the Indian Business and Professional Group and the experience of the Indian community in the UAE.

He said legacy is what one generation leaves to those that follow, noting that Indian entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers, engineers, bankers, accountants and skilled workers across scores of fields have been a vital part of the UAE’s life and development.

He added that generations of Indians came to the country with skills, capital and patience; established businesses in markets that did not yet exist; helped build institutions and industries; and forged productive relationships based on trust. Their contributions, he affirmed, have become part of the UAE’s story and are recognised with appreciation and respect.

He also affirmed that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan clearly values the indispensable role and important contributions of those who have chosen to live, work and build their futures in the country. He said that, under His Highness’s wise leadership, the UAE has become a global hub for finance, healthcare, transportation, education, tourism and numerous other sectors. It is a nation where people from around the world work together in peace and harmony and where initiative, enterprise and innovation are welcomed and valued.

Turning to the Leadership pillar, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that, as expressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, leaders are first and foremost agents of change. They identify opportunities to initiate change, seek to seize them and possess the ability to mobilise the resources required to turn change into reality. He added that, most importantly, leaders can share their vision of the future with others.

He affirmed that Indian professionals and enterprises embody these principles and continue to make substantial contributions to the UAE’s economy and society by creating opportunities for others, developing young people, sharing knowledge and supporting new ideas. He noted that this professional and business success represents a legacy passed from one generation to the next.

Addressing the Leap pillar, he said the Conclave invited participants not only to celebrate what had been achieved but also to consider what comes next, given the considerable opportunities ahead. He noted that artificial intelligence is transforming industries and professions worldwide, adding that the UAE is investing substantially in this field while India possesses extraordinary depth of knowledge, talent and expertise.

He said the concept of “Leap” also encompasses small and medium-sized enterprises, where the founders of one generation can finance and mentor the founders of the next. It also forms part of the energy transition, where demand for engineering and project management skills will continue for many years. His Excellency stressed that seizing each of these opportunities would require the qualities demonstrated by the Indian community over generations: knowledge, enterprise, adaptability and the determination to turn ideas into achievements.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed that the UAE was the most fitting place to hold the Conclave. Under the wise leadership of His Highness the President, he said, the nation fully recognises that advancing towards a prosperous future requires thoughtful strategies for innovation and digital transformation, education and research, human resource development, environmental protection, regional and global engagement, and the integration of tolerance and human fraternity into every aspect of life.

Concluding his address, he expressed his hope that the outcomes of the Conclave would extend beyond excellent conversations to create new partnerships, investments, businesses and opportunities. He also expressed his hope that when participants gather at the next Conclave, they will be able to point not only to the conversations that began at this event but also to the results that grew from them and helped shape the future. His Excellency thanked the Indian Business and Professional Group for bringing the participants together, congratulated it on organising the Business Conclave and wished it every success.

The theme “Legacy | Leadership | Leap” embodies a strong bilateral relationship extending across generations of friendship and exchange, strengthened by visionary leadership and continuing to evolve through new economic and cultural opportunities and growing people-to-people ties.

Sharad Bhandari, Vice Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Group, Abu Dhabi, said: “The IBPG Business Conclave marks the beginning of what we hope will become an important platform for meaningful dialogue between the Indian and UAE business communities. ‘Legacy | Leadership | Leap’ mirrors the remarkable journey of our two nations—a relationship built over generations, strengthened by visionary leadership and now poised for its next leap. This Conclave provides us with a strong foundation on which to build.”

The Conclave brought together an eminent group of dignitaries and speakers.

Structured around four key pillars—Legacy, Business Leadership, Diplomatic Leadership and Leap—the sessions explored the evolution of the UAE–India partnership, leadership and enterprise, the changing global business landscape, and the opportunities awaiting the next generation.

The success of the Conclave reaffirms the commitment of the Indian Business and Professional Group, Abu Dhabi, to serving as a bridge between the Indian business and professional community and the wider UAE ecosystem by facilitating dialogue, collaboration, knowledge exchange and stronger economic engagement.

The Group aims to establish the Business Conclave as a recurring platform that brings together influential voices from India and the UAE to exchange ideas, deepen partnerships and contribute to the next chapter of the bilateral relationship.