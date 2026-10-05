University of Sharjah ranks third nationally, fifth worldwide in international outlook

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) has advanced its position among the world’s top-ranked universities, moving into the 301–325 band globally in the 2027 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

In the latest edition, it placed fifth worldwide on the international outlook indicator and 54th globally for research quality. Nationally, it ranked third among universities in the United Arab Emirates and led all Emirati institutions on the research quality measure.

The international outlook indicator gauges a university’s global openness by assessing its ability to attract students and faculty from abroad and the breadth of its research collaborations with international academic institutions. The research quality indicator measures the real-world impact of a university’s scholarship within the scientific community, including how frequently its work is cited by researchers around the world.

Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the results reflect the institution’s commitment to diversity and research excellence. “When our University becomes one of only five in the world to lead the international outlook indicator, it means that diversity on our campus has become part of our academic identity,” he said. “Our students learn alongside peers from a wide range of cultures and graduate better equipped to work and innovate in any professional environment.”

He added that the 54th-place ranking in research quality should serve as a catalyst for further investment in researchers, laboratories and international partnerships, with an emphasis on studies that address societal challenges and generate impact beyond academic publication.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings evaluate research-intensive universities across five pillars: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, International Outlook and Industry. The 2027 methodology draws on 18 performance indicators distributed across these areas to produce its global standings.