Received by King of Jordan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Aqaba on working visit

AQABA, Jordan, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Aqaba, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led those receiving H.H. upon arrival at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, alongside several senior officials.

As H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s aircraft entered Jordanian airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force in a gesture of welcome to His Highness.