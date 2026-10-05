SSMC hosts 2nd Annual Gathering for Advances in Hearing Implant Solutions

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, in collaboration with MED-EL, hosted the second edition of the Annual Gathering for Advances in Hearing Implant Solutions, bringing together healthcare specialists, patients and families to explore developments in hearing implant care, exchange knowledge and share experiences from across the patient journey.

As part of the gathering, SSMC announced that eligible cochlear implant patients can now have their devices activated within 24 to 48 hours following surgery, subject to necessary clinical checks. This advancement shortens the wait between surgery and device activation, enabling patients to start the next stage of their hearing and rehabilitation journey sooner.

The programme featured a keynote session exploring advances in hearing solutions, alongside a panel discussion that brought specialists and patients together to discuss living with hearing implants and share personal experiences and family perspectives.

The gathering also provided patients and families with an opportunity to engage directly with experts and learn more about the support available throughout their care. Dedicated booths showcased audiology and rehabilitation services, while a children’s programme created an engaging and welcoming environment for younger attendees and their families.

The event reflects SSMC’s focus on providing multidisciplinary support throughout the patient journey, bringing together specialist medical care, rehabilitation and other support services to help patients and their families navigate each stage of their hearing journey with greater confidence.