TECOM’s media clusters host 40,000 media professionals and content creators

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Majid Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of TECOM Group – Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City – said that the group’s media clusters are home to around 40,000 media professionals and content creators.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of CABSAT 2026, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai from October 5 to 7, Al Suwaidi stressed the importance of keeping pace with technological transformations to support companies in developing their products and content.

He explained that participation in the exhibition builds on the group’s involvement in previous years and provides an opportunity to follow the rapid developments in the media sector, learn about participating companies and the nature of their businesses, and anticipate the future of the industry.

He noted that the exhibition contributes to understanding future trends in the sector, how it is evolving, and the potential impact of these developments on companies, media professionals and content creators. This, he said, helps identify ways to support and assist them in keeping pace with these changes.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that infrastructure development is an important part of this role, explaining that the focus includes physical infrastructure as well as other factors that can help companies develop their products and the content they produce.

Regarding artificial intelligence, Al Suwaidi said that the technology is being viewed as part of broader efforts to monitor developments across the sector and understand how AI is contributing to its transformation and reshaping. He noted that many companies are producing content at a faster pace and with improved quality, supported by artificial intelligence.

He added that artificial intelligence has become an important part of the media sector, stressing the need to understand its impact on companies and how they can benefit from modern technologies in their operations and production.