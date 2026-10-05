Dubai hosts CABSAT 2026 and SATExpo 2026, connecting global media and space technology communities

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Vice Chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), today inaugurated the 33rd edition of CABSAT, MEASA’s leading event for content, media technology and professional audiovisual solutions, alongside the second edition of SATExpo, the UAE’s premier advanced satellite platform, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai.

Running until October 7, 2026, the two flagship events bring together the international content creation, post-production, broadcast, satellite management, distribution, satcom, space technology and Pro AV communities under one roof. CABSAT is held in strategic partnership with Dubai Studio City, while the UAE Space Agency is the strategic partner for SATExpo.

Buti Saeed Al Ghandi toured the exhibitions, visiting industry pavilions and exhibitor stands and meeting representatives from a wide range of exhibitors and partners across both events.

This year's CABSAT edition is expected to welcome more than 18,800 visitors, 450 exhibiting companies and 700 brands from over 120 countries, alongside more than 150 speakers delivering more than 50 hours of industry content. Meanwhile, SATExpo will feature more than 150 exhibitors from over 70 countries and more than 80 expert speakers.

Rajendra Salgaonkar, Head of Sales, Exhibitions at inD, said: “Bringing CABSAT and SATExpo together reflects the growing convergence of media, broadcast, satellite and space technology. By connecting established industry leaders with innovators, investors and technology providers, the two events create a strong environment for knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships and commercial opportunities, while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a gateway to the evolving MEASA markets.”

CABSAT 2026 once again features ContentVerse Director’s Cut, its curated conference track convening some of the leading regional voices from media, broadcast and digital content. The one-day programme on October 5 explores content strategy, monetisation, artificial intelligence and emerging storytelling formats shaping the industry. Off The Record, a broadcast-grade podcast studio located on the show floor, is hosting industry guests for candid conversations and discussions.

As CABSAT 2026’s strategic partner, Dubai Studio City further connects participants with Dubai’s production ecosystem through the Dubai Studio City Sound Stage Tour. The experience offers visitors a behind-the-scenes view of professional production infrastructure and capabilities supporting the region’s media and creative industries.

In his opening address, Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City and in5, part of TECOM Group PJSC, highlighted Dubai’s accelerating evolution as a global content-production hub, driven by sustained investment in advanced infrastructure, international talent and emerging technologies.

He emphasised the importance of staying at the forefront of technological change and harnessing faster technology deployment to unlock new possibilities for creators and producers. With new studios, LED production capabilities and an increasingly diverse pool of global creative talent, Dubai is enabling more content to be conceived and produced locally, while strengthening its position as a platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs and multinational companies to access the region’s rapidly expanding creative economy.

Al Suwaidi stated: “Innovation is redefining the media, broadcast, and infotainment industry, creating new opportunities for businesses and creative talent across the value chain. Dubai Studio City provides an integrated ecosystem and specialised infrastructure that enable media companies and content creators to innovate, produce and grow, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for the creative economy. As Strategic Partner of CABSAT 2026, we look forward to exchanging knowledge with industry leaders and fostering collaboration within the media community.”

Agenda-led highlights include panel discussions on building the next-generation broadcast ecosystem, featuring Moustapha Bekheet, Founder and CEO of Pan Arab Media Inc.; Shabbir Hussain, Director - Operations and Engineering at CNBC Arabia; Suhail Ahmed, Chief Broadcast Technology Transformation Officer at IMI; and Faraz Arshad, Chief Technology Officer at STARZPLAY. Other sessions on AI-powered immersive experiences with Moon Baz from ‘Meta’ and Heba Korayem of CoProduction Salon; the cloud-powered media discussion with Ahmed Abdelkhalek of Google Cloud and Moustapha Bekheet; and the multi-platform content strategies panel featuring Ashish Kulkarni, Teresa Rio, Manoj Mathew and Loubna Fawaz.

On her part, Moon Baz from ‘Meta’ highlighted how AI-enabled wearables are reshaping content creation, enabling more authentic first-person experiences while making production faster and more cost-efficient across ideation, filming and editing. He noted that AI glasses are likely to complement rather than replace smartphones in the near term, serving as a personal companion that keeps users connected to information and AI assistance while remaining present in their surroundings. As Baz put it: “AI does not replace the person or the creative spark. AI is here to help get your idea to life.”

The event also features Co-Production Salon in partnership with H-consult, a curated programme connecting content creators, producers and investors to explore production partnerships, financing opportunities and international collaboration. The initiative links creative projects with prospective commercial partners, supporting new content development and business opportunities across the media sector.

Meanwhile, SATExpo, in strategic partnership with the UAE Space Agency, provides a dedicated platform for accelerating growth across the satellite and space technology sectors, gathering major industry players including APSTAR, Eutelsat, INTEGRASYS, ST Engineering iDirect, RSCC, Hughes and Space Communication Technologies.

The event’s programme includes an innovation showcase, space technology demonstrations, matchmaking events and startup zones, creating opportunities for companies, investors, innovators and industry stakeholders to explore emerging technologies and commercial partnerships.

The SATExpo Summit, held in partnership with the UAE Space Agency from 6–7 October 2026 under the theme ‘Connectivity, Intelligence and the New Space Economy,’ will convene prominent experts from the space, technology, robotics, telecommunications and regulatory sectors. Speakers include Professor Sami