NEOPAY enters into definitive agreement to acquire 65% stake in noon payments

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- NEOPAY today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 65% controlling stake in noon payments (the “Transaction”), marking a significant step in NEOPAY’s ambition to build a leading regional payments platform.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to customary conditions precedent, including applicable regulatory and antitrust approvals.

Upon completion, the transaction will bring together NEOPAY’s scalable acquiring infrastructure, omnichannel acceptance capabilities and merchant services platform with noon payments’ embedded payments platform, e-commerce gateway and merchant network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This will expand NEOPAY’s digital commerce capabilities and regional footprint, while strengthening its position in the UAE.

As commerce increasingly moves across physical and digital channels, merchants are looking for payment partners that can support them seamlessly across markets and customer journeys. By bringing together the strengths of the two businesses, NEOPAY will offer merchants a more integrated proposition spanning online payment acceptance, in-store acquiring, faster settlements, data and analytics, and value-added financial services.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY, said: “This is an important milestone in NEOPAY’s journey. We have built a strong payments business in the UAE, and our ambition is now to take that capability across the region.

noon payments has built an impressive digital payments platform with a strong presence in some of MENA’s most important e-commerce markets. By combining their strength in digital commerce with NEOPAY’s acquiring and omnichannel capabilities, we have the opportunity to create a truly regional payments platform that can serve merchants seamlessly across channels and markets.

This acquisition will reinforce our leadership in the UAE, expand our footprint into Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and strengthen NEOPAY’s position as the payments provider of choice for businesses across MENA.”

Faraz Khalid, CEO of noon, commented: “Payments should be simple, reliable, and built for the markets they serve. NEOPAY brings deep local expertise and strong infrastructure. Together, we can help merchants grow and make paying easier for millions of customers across the region.”

The combined roadmap will focus on making it easier for merchants to do business across the region, including faster merchant onboarding, improved payment performance, advanced fraud capabilities and embedded financial services. The Transaction will also create opportunities to strengthen cross-border payments and settlement capabilities across key regional commerce corridors.