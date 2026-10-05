Sharjah Ruler attends launch of National Talents Programme

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, on Monday, attended the launch ceremony of the first cycle of the Sharjah National Talents Programme, held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

At the ceremony, the Sharjah Ruler delivered a speech in which he welcomed the attendees and the delegation from the University of Exeter in the UK. His Highness said that the Sharjah National Talents Programme would take these talents to higher levels of career progression through extended learning linked directly to their jobs.

His Highness noted that career promotions in the Emirate of Sharjah had become linked to academic qualifications for advancement through the grades, from university graduates to master's and then doctoral graduates. Employees therefore sought to obtain qualifications from various institutions, prompting the identification of trusted universities. Employees pursued education and obtained academic degrees, not only in their jobs but also in fields unrelated to them. As a result, the qualification existed, but the knowledge did not serve the job or relate to it.

"From here came the idea of the programme: to provide programmes that belong to the job itself. We developed this idea in cooperation with the Sharjah Executive Council to offer programmes linked directly to the job. Through these efforts, the Executive Council selected a number of those interested in pursuing these studies from among the first cohort," His Highness said.

His Highness explained the reason for selecting the University of Exeter in the UK, saying: "Here we ask: Why the University of Exeter? I visited this university before, when it was one of the average universities. I continued to follow its progress as it advanced until it reached the highest levels and began offering the highest-level programmes. We have great confidence in it in terms of academic knowledge and other academic standards."

"Therefore, we are now beginning this experience with a group of our sons and daughters who wish to advance in their careers. It is not exclusive to anyone; whoever wants to progress can take this path. We promise those studying on the programme that they will receive full appreciation, promotions and benefits," His Highness added.

The Sharjah Ruler added: "Our starting point will not be from the end of the career, but from its beginning, so that the employee knows their path and follows it correctly. Today marks the beginning of a project that concerns the individual and will remain with them until they reach the age of 60. Those enrolled in the programme will not be among those who move from one job to another. If we provide them with the right support and recognition, I believe they will stay with us not only until the age of 60, but until the age of 100. Allah is capable of all things."

His Highness stressed the need to double efforts to achieve the desired results, saying: "There must be a commitment to good academic achievement and perseverance, because this will not be a waste of time. There will be examinations, review and monitoring. Therefore, perseverance and diligence are essential. These are sciences that, if mastered by an individual, will bring stability to the job, because the job currently has no measure, ranking or clear path."

"From here, we ask the Sharjah Executive Council to have a plan with the specialised entities, and to establish regulations that set out what the employee must learn and what they must demonstrate for this job. We also need to increase studies that preserve the structure of the job and the administration, making it easier for the employee to perform their duties. We say: everyone who works hard deserves their share. If hardworking employees are constantly pressured and discouraged, neither the job nor the department will progress," His Highness said.

The Sharjah Ruler stressed the importance of putting all matters in order and making them clear in a way that would lead to the stability of employees and entities. His Highness said: "These steps are part of reforming the country, reforming the administration in the country, and reforming employees within the administration. We are moving towards specialisation in jobs and establishing appropriate programmes for them, so that the employee knows that their path is correct. We give people the opportunity to express their views on the job, and, God willing, the results will be good within a few years."

"With the success of the project, everyone will seek to join it and pursue the career, and the numbers will grow. At this stage, we can only pray that Allah grants our sons and daughters success as they follow the path of knowledge and learning. Allah is the giver of success," His Highness concluded.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Human Resources, also delivered a speech in which he affirmed that the launch of the Sharjah National Talents Programme in the Sharjah Government builds on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build people, empower the Emirate's sons and daughters, and prepare national talents capable of contributing to Sharjah's development journey and shaping its future.

He noted that the strength of institutions begins with the strength of their people, and that the programme aims to deepen specialisations, develop capabilities, and enhance leadership and professional skills, preparing participants to assume greater responsibilities in serving the Emirate and its institutions.

Al Zaabi expressed his appreciation for the academic partnership with the University of Exeter, commending the university's commitment, cooperation, flexibility and professionalism, as well as its efforts to provide an educational experience that combines academic depth with professional application and contributes to developing participants' specialised and leadership skills.

Dr Lisa Roberts, President of the University of Exeter, also delivered a speech in which she praised the efforts of the Sharjah Ruler in particular and the close cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah and the University of Exeter in the UK in general. She expressed her pleasure at the university's selection as an academic partner in the Sharjah National Talents Programme, stressing the importance of this partnership in supporting the development of national talents and enhancing their capabilities in various fields.

Roberts explained that the University of Exeter's participation in the project builds on its academic relations with higher education institutions in Sharjah, including its previous partnership with University of Khorfakkan in marine sciences and University of Al Dhaid in geology. She noted that the university had worked to design specialised programmes in line with the project's objectives and the needs of its participants, covering a range of specialisations and fields related to government work.

She affirmed the university's keenness to strengthen its relations with its partners in the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah and build strong, sustainable partnerships that contribute to the exchange of expertise and knowledge and the development of talents. She expressed her appreciation to those overseeing the programme and thanked the organising entities for their warm hospitality and reception, as well as for their cooperation and attention, which contributed to the success of this academic partnership.

The Sharjah Ruler and attendees watched a film highlighting the objectives of the Sharjah National Talents Programme, its implementation stages, and its academic and practical pathways aimed at developing participants' capabilities, honing their specialised and leadership skills, and enhancing their readiness to assume greater responsibilities in government work.

The film also highlighted the programme's impact on developing national talents and transforming acquired knowledge and expertise into practices that contribute to improving institutional performance efficiency and enhancing the quality of government services provided to members of the community.

Following the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, represented by Dr Aisha Bukhatir Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Council, and the University of Exeter in the UK, represented by Dr Rajani Naidoo, Vice-President for People and Culture.

The cooperation agreement aims to develop national talents working in government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah through specialised academic programmes that enhance the institutional capabilities of entities, alongside building sustainable future readiness and fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, thereby contributing to enhancing the quality of government performance and supporting the Emirate's strategic objectives.

The first phase of the programme will include the Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Applied Management and the Postgraduate Certificate in Educational Leadership. The programme will be further developed through the addition of a number of academic programmes in subsequent stages.

The programme features an international educational experience comprising academic qualifications, a flexible hybrid learning model under the supervision of visiting professors and executives, practical and applied training, an applied graduation project, individual mentoring sessions, and a continuous academic pathway enabling those interested to continue their master's studies, in addition to the programme's enrolment requirements.

His Highness, Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, exchanged gifts and commemorative shields between the two sides, wishing for further cooperation between them in the service of knowledge and the development of human resources. His Highness also joined the attendees for a commemorative photograph.