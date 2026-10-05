MBRF and UNDP to host special edition of Knowledge Summit on November 24

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are set to organise a special edition of the Knowledge Summit on November 24 in Dubai under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World.'

This special edition will be held in an exceptional format to celebrate knowledge achievements as well as analyze the current position and trends of the knowledge landscape, paving the way for comprehensive dialogues on knowledge development and its future.

The announcement was made during a press conference organized by MBRF at its headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager, Knowledge Project, UNDP.

The special edition will honor the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA), highlighting their pioneering contributions and achievements. It will further set the stage for the launch of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2026 and a review of its key findings and the trends it unveils in relation to the state of knowledge and development.

Building on this, the 11th edition of the Knowledge Summit will be held in April 2027, featuring a main program of panel sessions and in-depth discussions, bringing together leading thinkers, experts, decision-makers, and specialists from around the world. The Summit will discuss ways to leverage knowledge in navigating transformations and crises, anticipating the future, and developing models and solutions that support sustainable development.

During his address at the press conference, Jamal bin Huwaireb stated: “This year, the Knowledge Summit will be held in a special format, reflecting MBRF’s commitment to delivering a highly comprehensive knowledge experience, while celebrating knowledge achievements, examining the current state and trends of the knowledge landscape, and facilitating deeper dialogue on its future and role in development.

This new format aligns with the nature and significance of the topics we will explore at the Summit, foremost among them being the role of knowledge in developing more resilient and sustainable development models, enhancing the ability to anticipate change, and transforming challenges into opportunities for growth.”

He added: “The special edition will focus on honoring the winners of MBRKA and launching GKI 2026. In addition to this, the 11th edition set to take place in April 2027, will serve as a comprehensive and leading platform for wider dialogue and discussions through a rich program that brings together leading minds and experts to explore key issues shaping the future of knowledge and development.

The Summit will further highlight Dubai and the UAE’s expertise in leveraging knowledge and anticipating future trends, as well as the importance of integrating the roles of government, private sector, academic institutions, and the youth in developing innovative and applicable models and practices.”

Dr. Hany Torky said: "Previous crises demonstrate that a nation’s ability to navigate them is not determined by resources alone but also by the strength of its knowledge systems, human capital, as well as technological and innovation capabilities, which enhance the capacity to adapt and recover. The role of the Global Knowledge Index goes beyond just ranking countries to identifying key strengths and gaps, finally transforming these findings into effective policies and investments.

With the launch of its new edition during the Knowledge Summit, the Index consolidates its role as a tool for decoding transformations and setting actionable priorities. It further positions knowledge as the key driver of sustainable development and the cornerstone of creating more resilient societies equipped to efficiently navigate crises.”

MBRKA is one of MBRF’s leading initiatives to honor individuals and organizations for their impactful contributions and achievements across various fields of knowledge while also celebrating initiatives and best practices aimed at disseminating and leveraging knowledge to serve communities and support development.

Meanwhile, GKI continues to monitor and analyze the state of the knowledge and development landscape. Through a comprehensive set of data and indicators, it helps track knowledge performance and identify trends, challenges, and opportunities, supporting decision-makers and relevant stakeholders in developing knowledge-based policies and strategies.