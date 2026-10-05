Dubai Supreme Council of Energy highlights best operational practices to enhance safety and compliance in petroleum products trading

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) emphasised the significance of maintaining safety and compliance standards across petroleum products trading activities and fostering safe operating practices among companies and establishments within the sector. To ensure this, the Council seeks to maintain secure and efficient operations across every stage of petroleum products trading, including storage, transport, distribution and supply.

This forms a part of DSCE’s regulatory and supervisory role, and its commitment to ensuring that petroleum products are traded in Dubai according to the highest standards of safety and compliance. It further aligns with the provisions of Executive Council Resolution No. 85 of 2025 on the Regulation of Petroleum Products Trading in Dubai, alongside all the resolutions, requirements and technical standards approved under it.

Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products, highlighted that Executive Council Resolution No. 85 of 2025 provides an integrated regulatory framework to improve the efficiency and reliability of Dubai’s petroleum products trading sector.

He noted that the resolution achieves this by regulating relevant sector activities, strengthening compliance with safety requirements and technical standards, and curbing unauthorised practices.

Al Muhairbi added: “Compliance with regulatory, technical and safety standards remains a primary responsibility for all entities within the petroleum products trading sector. This requires companies to maintain the validity of all necessary licenses and permits, ensuring that facilities and transport methods strictly adhere to approved requirements. It also requires proper implementation of operations, maintenance and safety procedures aligned with defined requirements, along with maintenance of relevant records and documentation. Ultimately, this approach enhances operational safety, mitigates risks, and actively protects personnel, facilities, and the environment.”

DSCE explained that implementing best operational practices begins with full compliance regarding licensing requirements, approved specifications and technical requirements. This includes utilising authorised facilities and transport methods that meet all safety metrics, alongside execution of inspection and maintenance activities in line with approved requirements. Furthermore, it entails providing appropriate personnel training, maintaining necessary records and documentation, and ensuring strict adherence to safe operating procedures throughout all stages of petroleum products trading.

DSCE emphasised that key practices requiring close monitoring and attention within the petroleum products trading sector include the use of unauthorised facilities or transport methods, non-compliance with storage and transport regulations, trading in products that do not conform to approved specifications, and shortcomings in documenting product sources and movements.

Inspection campaigns and operations carried out by DSCE, in collaboration with relevant government entities, have discovered cases involving the storage or trading of diesel at unlicensed facilities and its transport using methods that do not meet approved requirements. Such practices pose significant safety risks, including petroleum product leaks and their potential environmental impact, underlining the significance of full compliance with regulatory and operational requirements throughout all stages of petroleum products trading.

DSCE has urged companies and establishments within the sector to strengthen compliance with approved regulatory and technical frameworks, ensure that licences and permits remain valid, verify that products conform to UAE-approved specifications, and utilise safe and authorised facilities for storage.

The Council also underlined the importance of operating vehicles and using transport methods that meet approved requirements, implementing safe operating procedures during transport and handling, complying with maintenance and inspection programs, and significantly upgrading emergency response readiness across all infrastructure and transport assets.

The Council continues to strengthen its field monitoring framework through the permanent joint field inspection team for the petroleum products trading sector, in coordination with relevant government entities. This collaborative effort supports integrated oversight initiatives and enhances the effective implementation of regulatory requirements. Furthermore, these inspections and monitoring operations ensure compliance with approved requirements, identify unauthorised practices, and facilitate the execution of necessary measures in accordance with applicable regulations and resolutions.

Additionally, the Council conducts targeted inspections and monitoring campaigns, especially in the diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sectors, to verify compliance with approved specifications and enhance operational safety. Its comprehensive approach seamlessly combines regulation, monitoring, inspections, and coordination with relevant companies and authorities, thereby contributing to a safe, organised environment for petroleum products trading while protecting personnel, infrastructure and the environment.

Since commencing operations in July 2022, the permanent joint field inspection team has conducted 449 joint inspection campaigns within the LPG sector. These operations form a core part of the efforts to restrict unauthorised practices and reinforce compliance with safety requirements and applicable regulations.

Within the framework of Executive Council Resolution No. 85 of 2025 on the Regulation of Petroleum Products Trading in the Emirate of Dubai, this regulatory and monitoring approach reflects the DSCE’s unwavering commitment to establishing an integrated framework for sector regulation. Built upon the pillars of strong governance, transparency and effective oversight, this strategy actively contributes to stopping illegal trading, safeguarding personnel, property, and the environment, and enhancing the efficiency of the energy sector. Ultimately, these efforts reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global city in applying regulatory and operational best practices while advancing sustainable development.