Sultan bin Ahmed attends Tamayuz graduation

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UoS) and Chairman of the Tamayuz Institutional Excellence Award, today attended the graduation of the Knowledge Empowerment Programme in Aljada.

He handed certificates to the first cohorts of two courses run by the award with the UoS Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development: 29 graduates of the Institutional Excellence Diploma 2026 and 53 of the Job Excellence Programme 2026. He also honoured the lecturers and officials involved.

The diploma prepares the officials who manage excellence standards in their organisations to lead the work themselves. They learn to link the award's requirements to strategic goals and performance indicators.

The Job Excellence Programme is for employees and supervisors. It covers the six job excellence categories and teaches participants to build nomination files backed by results and evidence.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by a short film in which participants described what the programme had given them.

Mona Al Ghawi, General Coordinator of Tamayuz, and Dr Asmaa Nusairi, Director of the UoS Centre for Continuing Education and Professional Development, spoke jointly. They said investing in people, and giving them knowledge and tools, was how organisations perform better and keep it up.

Al Ghawi said the partnership tied academic knowledge to what organisations actually need, and that participants left with solutions and projects drawn from their own workplaces. Dr Nusairi said continuing education is a responsibility towards society, helping professionals keep learning throughout their careers.

Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of UoS, said Sharjah's approach to excellence puts people at the centre of development, and that a service is only as good as the staff behind it. He said the partnership with Tamayuz combined the award's expertise in standards with the university's strength in training. He congratulated the graduates, urged them to become ambassadors for excellence in their organisations, and said UoS wanted more joint programmes with the award.