King of Jordan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi witness groundbreaking ceremony for Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project

AQABA, Jordan, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, have witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project in Aqaba, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The project is being developed by the Jordan-UAE Railway Company through a joint UAE-Jordanian investment of approximately US$2.5 billion and includes the development of a 403-kilometre rail network.

This step reflects the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, aimed at consolidating a sustainable strategic partnership between the two countries, founded on joint action and enhanced frameworks for cooperation and coordination, serving the interests of the two nations’ peoples.

This strategic project, the largest of its kind in the railway sector in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, aims to connect the city of Aqaba with key mining and production sites and the Maan Logistics Zone, providing an integrated system for transporting bulk cargo and containers between ports, production centres and inland logistics facilities, contributing to easing pressure on the road network and supporting the transition towards a more efficient and sustainable transport system.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the strength and depth of the fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as the close cooperation and continued coordination between the two nations across various fields, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

He noted that the launch of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project reflects the two countries’ commitment to further strengthening their bilateral partnership through the launch of strategic projects that support shared interests and open new horizons for cooperation across key sectors, fulfilling the aspirations of the two nations’ peoples and contributing to their prosperity, growth and development across various fields.

The project works include the construction of railway tracks, about 55 bridges, six tunnels and associated engineering structures. The network is expected to transport approximately 16 million tonnes of phosphate and potash annually, enhancing the movement of mineral resources from production sites to the ports of Aqaba and enabling Jordanian exports to reach regional and global markets with greater efficiency and competitiveness.

The project’s economic impact will extend across the various sectors and regions it serves. It is expected to create approximately 5,000 jobs in southern Jordan, while reducing phosphate and potash transportation costs by around US$40 million annually, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Jordan’s mining sector.

The project will also create broader opportunities for local companies and the private sector across engineering, construction, maintenance, logistics, technology and supporting industries, while contributing to increased economic activity and supporting development across the southern governorates of the Kingdom.

The Jordan-UAE Railway Company is responsible for developing the project. The company is jointly owned by L’IMAD Holding Company on the UAE side, and the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, the Government Investments Management Company, the Social Security Investment Fund and the Arab Potash Company on the Jordanian side.

Dr Mohammad Thneibat, Chairman of the Jordan-UAE Railway Company, said: “Today’s groundbreaking marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Jordan-UAE partnership and reflects the vision of the leadership of both countries to translate cooperation and mutual trust into development and investment projects with tangible impact.

“The significance of this project lies in its ability to connect production centres with the ports of Aqaba and regional and global markets, enhance the efficiency of the transport and logistics ecosystem, strengthen the competitiveness of national exports and create long-term value for the economy and society, thereby reinforcing Jordan’s position in regional and international trade.”

Shadi Malak, Vice Chairman of the Jordan-UAE Railway Company and Chief Executive Officer of the Ports and Logistics Platform at L’IMAD Holding, said: “The commencement of implementation of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project today reflects the depth of the investment partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

This progress is supported by the guidance and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reflects His Highness’ commitment to advancing strategic projects and strengthening high-impact partnerships between the two brotherly countries across key sectors.

“We are bringing to this project the extensive expertise Etihad Rail, part of L’IMAD Holding Company, has accumulated in the development and operation of railway networks, and we are working closely with our partners in Jordan to deliver a modern and reliable rail system that supports the Kingdom’s economic and development priorities.”

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi and Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD; Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Shadi Malak, Vice Chairman of the Jordan-UAE Railway Company and CEO of the Ports and Logistics Platform at L’IMAD Holding; alongside several officials and representatives of the companies responsible for implementing the project from both countries.