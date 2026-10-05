Global AI summit in Abu Dhabi tackles the shifting foundations of sovereignty, infrastructure and control

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- As the world’s leading AI developers call for reinforced guardrails and a more measured deployment of increasingly capable systems, a pivotal question arises: how to sustain AI’s exponential promise and progress while ensuring that security and human oversight keep pace. Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 opens tomorrow at this critical juncture, convening government leaders, frontier model builders, AI infrastructure enterprises, and investors to define the next strategic moves.

Taking place as the world’s largest AI-first Summit and Expo from 6-7 October at ADNEC Centre,

Ai Everything Abu Dhabi places over 180 global leaders on stage, pushing sovereignty, regulation, responsible development and AI infrastructure to the top of the agenda.

Organised by inD, the event is hosted by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) and accelerated by Solutions+ as Global Partner.

Abu Dhabi hosts the year’s most strategic dialogues as Middle East and East Asia lead the sovereign AI movement globally.





.









.