RAK Ruler sends condolences to Sultan of Oman on passing of Hilal bin Badr Al Busaidi

RAS AL KHAIMAH,5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, expressing his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Hilal bin Badr bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also sent a similar cable of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.