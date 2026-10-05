ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi ready to host Global Food Week and AI Everything 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has confirmed the readiness of ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi to host two major international events from tomorrow: the largest edition of Global Food Week 2026 and AI Everything 2026. The preparations underscore the Group's continued commitment to delivering world-class events and its proven capability to support large-scale exhibitions, conferences and specialised programmes simultaneously, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination for business events, innovation and knowledge exchange.

Taking centre stage among the events organised at the venue this week is Global Food Week 2026, which will run from October 6 to 8 under the theme “Building Scalable Food Futures Together.” The event will bring together policymakers, international organisations, investors, innovators, researchers and industry leaders from across the global food and agriculture sectors to advance global dialogue on food security, sustainability and agrifood systems transformation.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Global Food Week 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with ADAFSA.

The event features a comprehensive programme that includes the Global Food Security Summit, AgriTech Forum, Farmers Majlis, FAO Policy Majlis, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) GCC & Africa Workshop, YALAFAST (Youth Action Leadership for Agrifood Awareness and Systems Transformations), the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Honey Forum, and a range of specialised exhibitions and industry initiatives.

The upcoming edition will also introduce several new features and experiences, including the launch of Shop at the Show, while welcoming the Republic of India as Guest of Honour, further enhancing the event's role as a global platform for collaboration, investment, trade and knowledge exchange across the food value chain.

Alongside Global Food Week, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will host AI Everything 2026 from October 6 to 7, welcoming global technology leaders, policymakers, innovators, investors, entrepreneurs and researchers to explore the rapidly evolving role of artificial intelligence in shaping economies, industries and societies.

The event reaffirms the UAE's commitment to advancing emerging technologies and strengthening its position as a global hub for AI innovation and investment. Through a programme of conferences, strategic discussions and industry showcases, AI Everything will highlight the latest developments in artificial intelligence and their impact across key sectors.

To ensure the successful delivery of both events, ADNEC Group and its business clusters have implemented comprehensive operational plans covering venue management, visitor services, hospitality, logistics, transport coordination, registration services, technical support and on-site operations.

Extensive venue-wide preparations have been completed by dedicated teams, spanning exhibitor support services, visitor experience management, wayfinding, security, health and safety, VIP and protocol services, and digital infrastructure. Together, these measures will help ensure an efficient, seamless and high-quality experience for exhibitors, delegates and visitors alike.

ADNEC Group's hospitality teams have also expanded food and beverage offerings across the venue, providing visitors, exhibitors and delegates with a diverse range of dining options, cafés and hospitality experiences that cater to international audiences and support the overall event experience.

The simultaneous hosting of Global Food Week 2026 and AI Everything 2026 demonstrates the strength of ADNEC Group's integrated business ecosystem and its ability to deliver complex, high-profile international events to the highest operational standards. It also underscores Abu Dhabi's growing role as a global hub for innovation, investment and knowledge exchange, providing a platform for international stakeholders to address some of the world's most pressing priorities, from food security and sustainable agriculture to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.