Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of Uganda, Tuvalu

FUJAIRAH, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received separately at his office at the Amiri Diwan Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of Uganda to the United Arab Emirates, and Dr. Tauisi Meni Taupo, Ambassador of Tuvalu to the UAE.

H.H. welcomed the two ambassadors, who had come to pay their respects, and wished them success in carrying out their duties.

The meetings included discussions on matters of mutual interest and ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sides across various fields.

The two ambassadors expressed their pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Fujairah and their appreciation for the warm welcome, praising the significant development taking place across the Emirate of Fujairah in all areas.