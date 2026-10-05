Zayed Authority for People of Determination rallies behind UAE National Team in Gulf Cup 27 final

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has reaffirmed its support for the UAE national football team and its players ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup 27 final, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, 6 October 2026, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

In a video, several of the Authority’s members delivered messages of support and encouragement to the UAE national team players, expressing their national pride and enthusiasm for standing behind Al Abyad (The Whites). They wished the players every success in securing victory, winning the championship title, and bringing joy to UAE fans.

The initiative reflects Zayed Authority for People of Determination’s commitment to engaging its members in national and sporting occasions, empowering them to express their national pride and participate actively in various events, while reinforcing the values of belonging, solidarity, and social inclusion.

The Authority affirmed that the messages from its members embody feelings of pride and belonging to the nation and reflect the determination of People of Determination to play an active role in society and participate in occasions that bring the people of the UAE together around shared goals and values.

The Authority said: “We all stand behind our national team in the final and affirm that People of Determination will always be among its strongest supporters. The messages shared by our members through the video assure our players that UAE fans stand firmly behind them with passion and enthusiasm, wishing them every success in securing victory, lifting the championship trophy, and bringing joy to the nation’s fans.”

The Authority added: “The support shown by People of Determination for our national team reflects their determination, passion, and willpower, and reaffirms that sport is a unifying platform that strengthens social cohesion and inspires joy, hope, and happiness. From the heart, we wish our national team every success and hope to see them return home with the trophy.

The Authority emphasised that sport represents an important platform for advancing empowerment and social inclusion and strengthening the active participation of People of Determination across all aspects of life, reflecting their capabilities and contributions to society.

From People of Determination to the players of Al Abyad: ''Our prayers are with you, our hearts are behind you, and we hope to see you bring the trophy home to the UAE.''