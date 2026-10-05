Crescent Enterprises, TVS Automobile Solutions announce strategic partnership to accelerate myTVS growth across India, UAE, MENA

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Crescent Enterprises and TVS Automobile Solutions (TVS ASL) today announced a strategic partnership to support myTVS’ next phase of growth across India, the UAE and wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

As part of the partnership, Crescent Enterprises has led a US$ 45 million Series D funding round for TVS ASL through CE-Invests, its strategic investments platform. myTVS, TVS ASL’s integrated automotive aftermarket brand, combines digital capabilities with a physical service network of more than 1,000 garages and 10,000 retailers across India. It serves more than 10 million customers directly and indirectly and has established itself as a preferred partner to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), electric vehicle manufacturers and corporate customers.

The investment will support myTVS’ next phase of profitable growth in India by extending its physical service network and further developing AI-enabled diagnostics, predictive maintenance and other digital capabilities. Crescent Enterprises will also bring its regional networks and market expertise to support myTVS’ expansion into the UAE and wider MENA region.

“Built over generations of trade, enterprise and human connection, the UAE–India relationship is becoming ever more important – not only to both countries, but to economic growth across MENA, Asia and beyond,” said Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises. “The strongest economic corridors carry more than capital: they move technology, ideas and operating expertise in both directions. When India’s scale, talent and innovation connect with the UAE’s capital, infrastructure and regional reach, each market becomes a platform for the other’s growth. That reciprocal model creates value far beyond either country and reflects principles that have long shaped Crescent Enterprises’ investment and partnership strategy.”

R. Dinesh, Director, TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd. said, “We are delighted to have CE-Invests as an investor. myTVS has scaled up its technology-led services and parts platform to serve the end customer directly and by working with various corporate partners and vehicle manufacturers in India. This investment is a further proof that this technology-led platform is capable of delivering a similar experience in other markets. This will further enable the company to scale up its operations in India and the MENA region and continue to maintain its profitable growth.

This partnership will only further increase its rate of growth, and CE Invests is the perfect partner for the Middle East.”

India’s automotive aftermarket is forecasted to reach approximately US$14 billion by 2028, yet accounts for only around 3 per cent of the global market. Its fragmentation creates significant opportunity for organised platforms that can aggregate demand, standardise service delivery and digitise workflows. myTVS has led the aftermarket’s transition to an integrated online-to-offline model. Its cloud-based vehicle management platform that enables real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance serving more than 100,000 vehicles, generating over 100 million data points to support the further development of data-led maintenance and mobility services.

The UAE offers a natural first market for myTVS’ MENA expansion. Its automotive aftermarket is forecast to grow from approximately US$3.9 billion in 2026 to US$4.5 billion by 2028. The fleet-management segments targeted by myTVS are already worth an estimated US$1.7 billion, with commercial vehicles accounting for around 70 per cent. Sustained economic growth is expanding high-utilisation fleets, increasing demand for dependable servicing, parts availability and vehicle uptime.

“myTVS has demonstrated that an integrated, technology-enabled platform can bring meaningful improvements in service quality, transparency and vehicle uptime at scale”, said Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises. “This investment fits squarely with CE-Invests’ strategy of backing established, well-governed businesses with strong fundamentals, proven operating models and the potential to expand across the MENA–Asia corridor. Alongside capital, we will bring market insight, commercial relationships and regional execution support to help myTVS establish a strong UAE presence and grow across MENA.”

The transaction strengthens Crescent Enterprises’ growing investment footprint across MENA and Asia. Across its investment platforms, Crescent Enterprises has backed businesses including Flipspaces, FreshToHome and Distil, alongside select regional fund partnerships. Through CE-Invests and its AED 1 billion deployment programme across India, Southeast Asia and the GCC, the company partners with established, well-governed businesses where its long-term capital and regional capabilities can support a defined next phase of growth.