MoFA Undersecretary receives credentials copy from Ambassador of the Republic of Malta

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Dr. Emanuel Mallia, Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of Malta in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, the Ambassador commended the UAE’s distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.