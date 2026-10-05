Alef Education solutions support more than 90,000 educators across over 20,000 schools

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education revealed that its solutions support more than 90,000 educators across over 20,000 schools.

''At Alef Education, we build our platforms to support that work. Today, our solutions support more than 90,000 educators across over 20,000 schools and more than two million registered students, including students across Abu Dhabi’s public school system,'' according to Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, observed on 5 October every year.

Dr. Al Yammahi said: “Every day, families trust teachers to lay foundations their children will build on for the rest of their lives. On World Teachers’ Day, we recognize the educators who take on that responsibility with great care, and whose influence stays with young people long after they leave the classroom.''

''While learning to use AI tools is the easier part, the real challenge lies in teaching students to question the answers they are given, to use the technology responsibly and to know when human judgment should come first. That understanding is built in the classroom, and it comes from teachers.''