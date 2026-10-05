UAE Golf teams depart for Cairo for Arab Golf Championship

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Golf teams will depart for Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday morning to compete in the Arab Golf Championship for Youth, Juniors, U13s and Girls, taking place from 6 to 11 October 2026.

The championship will bring together national teams from across the Arab world, with competition staged across Madinaty Golf Club and Mirage Golf Club.

The UAE delegation will be headed by Major General Pilot (Ret.) Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation, alongside Khalid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation, and national team coach Faycal Serghini.

The UAE will compete across the Youth, Junior, U13 and Girls’ divisions.

The Girls’ U21 team will be represented by Sara Ali and Aassiya Saleem, while the U13 team will feature Zayed Ali, Zayed Al Mazmi and Saif Lootah.

Neyl Cherrat will compete in the individual competition in the U21 category, while Mohammed Thabet will contest the individual event in the Boys’ U18 category.

The championship will provide the UAE players with an opportunity to challenge for leading positions in both the team and individual competitions, despite several players being unavailable due to academic and personal commitments.

The Emirates Golf Federation’s participation in the Arab Golf Championship reflects its continued commitment to maintaining a strong presence at regional and international competitions, while providing promising Emirati players with opportunities to compete against some of the leading young golfers in the region.