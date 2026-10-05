Abu Dhabi Cycling Club launches 2026-2027 season with Falcon Race Series tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has announced its readiness for the launch of the 2026–2027 sports season, which will begin tomorrow with the first race of the sixth edition of the Falcon Daman Race Series, comprising six races held throughout the season.

In a statement issued today, the Club said that the new season will, for the second time, feature dedicated activities for schools, running from 7 October until March 2027. More than 20 schools from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will participate, with the aim of promoting cycling across the various regions of the Emirate and attracting new talent.

Al Nekhaira Al Khyeli, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, said that the club has implemented an intensive preparation programme for all its athletes over the past period. The programme included overseas training camps in Switzerland, Turkmenistan and Belgium, as well as participation in the Tour of Russia and several international championships.

He explained that these international engagements helped enhance the athletes’ physical readiness and provided them with valuable opportunities to compete alongside international cyclists from around the world and under diverse weather conditions, in preparation for upcoming competitions.

He added that, with the support of its national corporate sponsors, the club has completed its preparations for the new season, with the goal of building on the achievements of the previous season. These include winning the General Excellence Shield and securing numerous medals across various championships.