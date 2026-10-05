EMSTEEL reappointed as Co-Chair of Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has further strengthened its role in global industrial decarbonisation efforts following the reappointment of EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the region’s largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers, as Co-Chair of the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID) for a second term.

The reappointment reflects the UAE’s leadership and the role of its national companies in supporting global efforts to reduce industrial carbon emissions and accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable industrial sector.

EMSTEEL was first appointed Co-Chair of the Alliance, which is led by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in September 2024, succeeding Tata Steel in this global leadership role. Its reappointment was announced during New York Climate Week 2026.

Led by IRENA, AFID works to strengthen collaboration between industry leaders, technology companies, energy companies and eco system knowledge partners, to advance practical and scalable solutions that accelerate industry decarbonisation. EMSTEEL will co-chair the alliance alongside German chemicals company BASF, the world’s largest chemical producer.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said, "EMSTEEL's reappointment as AFID Co-Chair for a second term reflects international recognition of our leadership in advancing industrial decarbonisation and shaping the future of low-carbon industry. It also highlights EMSTEEL’s practical experience in developing solutions that reduce emissions while enhancing operational efficiency and competitiveness."

Al Remeithi added, "Meaningful progress on industrial decarbonisation requires close alignment across policy, energy, finance, infrastructure, and technology. Through our continued co-leadership of the Alliance, we will work to strengthen collaboration and accelerate the deployment of practical, scalable solutions across hard-to-abate sectors, while supporting the UAE’s contribution to shaping a more sustainable future for global industry.”

As AFID Co-Chair, EMSTEEL will continue to support global dialogue on decarbonisation pathways and strengthen coordination across the industry, energy, and finance ecosystem. This collaboration is essential to mobilising investment, advancing infrastructure, and securing the clean energy supply required to accelerate the transformation towards low-carbon industry.

This role aligns with EMSTEEL’s long-term decarbonisation strategy and its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050. The Group is advancing this ambition by expanding the use of clean electricity, enhanced energy and resource efficiency, the development of green hydrogen solutions and carbon capture technologies, embedding circular economy principles across its operations, and producing lower-carbon building materials.