King of Jordan bids farewell to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince upon departure from kingdom

AQABA, Jordan, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has departed the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan after participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, led the farewell upon H.H. Sheikh Khaled’s departure from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, alongside a number of senior officials.

Military aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force escorted H.H. Sheikh Khaled’s aircraft upon departure from the airport in a ceremonial farewell.