Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADNOC HQ, meets frontline employees

ABU DHABI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has visited ADNOC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where he was briefed on the company’s operational performance and resilience and met with frontline employees.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Theyab was briefed on ADNOC’s operations and the efforts of its workforce to maintain safe, reliable, and resilient energy supplies in support of the UAE’s economic growth and energy security.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab met with employees from across ADNOC’s frontline operations and commended their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving the nation.

He highlighted the vital role of ADNOC’s people in contributing to the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.