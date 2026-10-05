Sharjah Charity inaugurates AED9 million projects benefiting thousands in Central Asia

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from Sharjah Charity International (SCI), headed by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has inaugurated a series of healthcare, educational, water and social projects in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, with a total value exceeding AED9 million.

The projects, funded by donors to the “Al Reeh Al Mursala” programme broadcast by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), will benefit thousands of residents, students, orphans and families in the targeted areas.

In Tajikistan, the delegation inaugurated the Al Reeh Al Mursala Dispensary, serving around 4,000 beneficiaries; the Shamsa Al Serkal Orphanage, benefiting 104 orphans; and Al Muhsineen School, which accommodates 240 students.

It also opened Shamsa Al Serkal Village, developed at a cost of AED2.7 million to serve 25 families. The village comprises 25 equipped homes, a four-classroom school, and a medical dispensary, as well as an integrated water project featuring a 120-metre-deep artesian well, a water tank, and a distribution network. It also includes an electricity transformer and a number of income-generating projects for families.

In Kyrgyzstan, the delegation inaugurated a 12-room medical dispensary serving more than 25,000 beneficiaries, along with a 15-kilometre Al Reeh Al Mursala water network serving 700 families.

Other projects included another medical clinic serving 3,000 beneficiaries; Salat AlKhair School, built at a cost of AED1.4 million with seven classrooms for 196 students; and the Sahab Al Khair water network, serving around 4,000 beneficiaries.

The delegation also provided the National Hospital with advanced specialised eye-surgery equipment worth AED2.3 million to enhance healthcare services for ophthalmology patients.

Sheikh Saqr said the projects demonstrate SCI’s efforts to turn donors’ contributions into initiatives addressing the essential healthcare, education, water, housing and social needs of communities, particularly in remote areas lacking basic services.

He added that the projects reflect the charitable cooperation between SCI and SBA through donations to the Al Reeh Al Mursala programme, stressing that their value extends beyond construction to the sustainable services they provide to beneficiaries.

The delegation also inspected Al Reeh Al Mursala School in Tajikistan, which supports more than 384 students, and an eye clinic in Kyrgyzstan built at a cost of AED2 million.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, said the projects inaugurated and reviewed during the delegation’s visit reflected the impact of community solidarity and demonstrated how charitable giving reaches families and communities around the world.