Nakheel unveils Bay Estate residential community at Dubai Islands

DUBAI, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled Bay Estate, a new residential community at Dubai Islands comprising approximately 360 homes, alongside beachfront and waterfront plots.

The masterplan spans 653,709 square metres, with 2.4 kilometres of beachfront and 6.5 kilometres of waterfront, and is expected to accommodate more than 12,000 residents upon completion.

The development includes villas and townhouses across three districts — Cala, Verda and Agora — alongside community and sports facilities, pedestrian spaces and a yacht marina.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the project forms part of the development of Dubai Islands and the expansion of waterfront residential developments in the emirate.

The Dubai Islands masterplan comprises five islands spanning a total area of 18.6 square kilometres and is planned to accommodate more than 230,000 residents across approximately 62,000 homes, alongside more than 11,000 hotel rooms and over 4,000 branded residences.

The masterplan includes two golf courses, eight marinas, water transport networks, coastal parks, and cycling and pedestrian paths. Dubai Islands will add approximately 57 kilometres to Dubai's coastline, including 21 kilometres of beaches.

Dubai Islands is connected to the mainland by three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor and is located approximately 10 kilometres from Dubai International Airport and 15 kilometres from Downtown Dubai.