Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins Gold at Gulf Sustainability Awards

FUJAIRAH, 5th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Martial Arts Club (FMAC) has won first place and the Gold Award in the “Best Social Impact” category at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2026, organised by Awards International.

The awards recognise sustainability initiatives across the Middle East in 21 categories spanning the environment, community impact, governance and professional excellence.

Nader Abu Shawish, General Manager and CEO of FMAC, dedicated the achievement to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah and President of Fujairah Martial Arts Club, citing his continued support and vision for developing sport and investing in people.

He said the recognition would encourage the club to further strengthen its community role and help younger generations develop their potential through sport, while promoting participation and the values of commitment and respect.

The participation reflects the club’s efforts to develop sporting talent, promote martial arts within the community and strengthen cooperation with sports institutions.