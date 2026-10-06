FNC participates in IPU coordination meetings in Tanzania

ARUSHA, Tanzania, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), headed by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee and head of the group, participated in coordination meetings of the gulf, Arab, Asian and Islamic groups in Arusha, Tanzania.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the IPU's 153rd Assembly and the 218th session of its Governing Council.

The meetings reviewed issues and emergency items on the Assembly's agenda, vacancies allocated to the Arab Group on IPU committees and the election of the IPU President.

At the Arab Group meeting, participants heard from candidates for IPU President, reviewed the work of the Executive Committee and agreed on the group's candidates for vacant positions on standing and subsidiary committees.

The Islamic Group's consultative meeting discussed an emergency item proposed by Bahrain's parliamentary delegation on ensuring freedom of navigation, maritime security and the flow of international trade through maritime routes and straits in accordance with international law.

Dr. Marwan Al Muhairi, FNC member, stressed the importance of the proposed item amid challenges facing maritime navigation, calling for coordinated parliamentary positions and joint action to support international efforts to safeguard freedom of navigation, strengthen maritime security and ensure the smooth flow of global trade in accordance with international law.

Ahmed Mir Hashim Khouri, FNC member, said parliamentary diplomacy was becoming increasingly important amid complex regional crises and cross-border challenges, providing flexible channels for dialogue and helping bridge differences.

He highlighted the UAE's experience in integrating parliamentary and official diplomacy, citing its efforts to support dialogue and peace and the FNC's active participation in the IPU and parliamentary friendship groups.