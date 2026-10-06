MBZUAI places first RAIS Fellow at Oxford

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has placed the first fellow of its Ruwwad AI Scholars (RAIS) Fellowship at the University of Oxford, as applications open for the programme’s second cohort.

The RAIS Fellowship supports the development of Emirati postdoctoral researchers and academic leaders working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and other disciplines, with the aim of preparing fellows for future faculty careers and building national research and teaching capacity in AI.

Dr. Mohamed Almarei, the inaugural RAIS fellow, will undertake a two-year research placement at the University of Oxford’s Department of Engineering Science. His work will focus on the application of AI to synthetic biology and the control of living systems.

Dr. Almarei holds a Ph.D. in Bioengineering from Imperial College London, where his research focused on engineering biological systems for more sustainable bioproduction - including improving the performance of microorganisms under industrial conditions.

At Oxford, he will work with Professor Jean-Baptiste Lugagne on research that uses machine learning to better predict and control cellular behavior. The fellowship brings together his background in experimental bioengineering with computational approaches, developing expertise at the intersection of AI, engineering, and biology.

Dr. Almarei said, “I chose to pursue research at the intersection of AI and biology because I believe it has the potential to ultimately benefit humanity. Through the RAIS programme and my time at Oxford, I hope to deepen my expertise, advance research with meaningful real-world impact, and bring that knowledge and experience back to contribute to the UAE’s ambitions in the field.”

Applications for the second RAIS cohort are now open. The fellowship is open to eligible Emirati postdoctoral researchers working in AI-related and interdisciplinary fields. MBZUAI will host information sessions for prospective applicants during autumn and winter 2026.